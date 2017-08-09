Prior to the conference, the president was informed of a Washington Post article that discussed North Korea’s progress in miniaturizing nuclear warheads, according to the Times. The newly developed capability would allow North Korea to fit a nuclear warhead on top of a ballistic missile. The threat put the president in a bellicose mood, according to a person who spoke with him prior to Tuesday's statement.
Report: Trump's 'Bellicose Mood' Set Stage for Improvised 'Fire and Fury' Warning to N. Korea
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Aug 9, 2017 8:02 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment