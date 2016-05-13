Trump adds Amazon and its CEO to his list...

Donald Trump told Sean Hannity in an interview Thursday that Bezos is using the Post “like a toy” and “for power so that the politicians in Washington don’t tax Amazon like they should be taxed.”

As part of a long, rambling, barely coherent tirade, Trump added in reference to Bezos, “[H]e’s got a huge antitrust problem because he’s controlling so much, Amazon is controlling so much of what they’re doing. And what they’ve done is, he bought this paper for practically nothing and he’s using that as a tool for political power against me and against other people. And I’ll tell you what: we can’t let him get away with it.”



Trump didn’t explicitly say he’d use the power of the federal government to target Bezos if elected, but in light of “we can’t let him get away with it,” it certainly sounded as if the candidate were effectively saying, “It’s a nice business operation you have going; it’d be a shame if something happened to it.”