Donald Trump Announces His Running Mate.

Friday night, in a smaller rally that some might consider out of the ordinary for Donald Trump, he gave the first indication of his preference for a running mate. Campaign insiders say that it was the input of Corey Lewandowski and close personal friend Paul Manafort that impressed upon him strongly the importance of announcing his intentions early, in the hopes of blunting the impact of a less than stellar week for his candidacy. Trump's announcement was made using the assistance of a teleprompter, again signalling his desire to at least in part mollify party cognoscenti.

Trump's announcement before a half-filled banquet hall, to a core constituency of mostly all white, mostly all male supporters, at the BPOE Lodge in Lessintel, Ohio, was short and sweet.

"Gentlemen, I'm hugely honored to tell you that perhaps first, if not first, but if not first, certainly within the first tier, or possibly second, of qualified candidates to be my pick for my vice-presidential running mate, I am considering a person that is near and dear to virtually all of you in the audience. That man is none other than a person you've perhaps, no, I think you must have, and if you didn't, you should have, seen with me on various occasions, and that is Mr. Dunning Kruger. He's one of the most informative, if not intelligent, people to whom I've had the privilege of acquaintance. I'm sure he will speak to you with the same authority which with I have. You have the privilege to hear me say it first, and I will twit this to my African-American, Asian-American, American-American friends, and Pocahontas, at the conclusion of this meeting."