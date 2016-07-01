In 2011 — the same year Scott Walker became governor — Wisconsin enacted a Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit (MAC) meant to stimulate the state economy by providing tax relief for those who use property for productive purposes. A new study indicates it’s providing lots of tax relief for the rich but not much economic stimulus for anybody else.
Walker Thought His Business Tax Break Would Stimulate The Economy. The Early Returns Aren't Good. | ThinkProgress
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 1, 2016 5:45 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment