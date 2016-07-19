Manafort Puts Michelle Obama "In Her Place" For Stealing Text of Melania Trump's Speech.

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's campaign manager, blasted Michelle Obama for stealing Melania's words years earlier, before Melania had learned English well enough to deliver them herself. He stressed Michelle's unfair advantage by studying all the best words during her time at Harvard Law School. Furthermore, he stressed that the President's wife had not graduated from Harvard.

"She has three checked out books still outstanding from the Harvard Law Library", he stated. Her attendance and graduation at Harvard was clearly predicated on, as he quoted from the standard student contract that all first year students sign, "...all materials and property of Harvard Law School are to be returned to the institution prior to graduation." He called "Pretend Michelle" an imposter, and not really the First Lady, as she had misrepresented her academic achievements "before she was voted First Lady," thereby "nullifying her election to the position."

"As such," Manafort stated, "Michelle Obama obviously did not have pre-First Lady speechwriters working for her, since her status as First Lady was obviously obtained under false pretense. Melania, as the presumptive First Lady, which we can state with veracity come this November, is entitled to use all the good words she used in her speech last night. Pretend Michelle has no copyright to the words which were pre-emptively used by her. Michelle Obama's speech was a clear pre-stealing of the lofty concepts which are Melania's birthright as a non-Muslim, non-Chinese, non-Jewish, non-Black immigrant from a politically convenient country saved from communism by Ronald Reagan."

Later, Manafort, in private meeting with visiting officials from Slovenia, promised the current dust-up would do nothing to shake Slovenia's position as Trump's 'wife farm team.' The officials were in town negotiating with Trump to make their capital city's name pronounceable by Americans, once he is elected.