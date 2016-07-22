GOP insiders: Trump nailed it - POLITICO

CLEVELAND — Donald Trump’s acceptance speech hit the mark Thursday night, drawing accolades from a number of GOP political insiders who had doubted his competence to lead the Republican ticket this fall.

That’s according to The POLITICO Caucus — a panel of operatives, activists and strategists in 11 battleground states surveyed immediately following Trump’s speech. Fifty-six percent of Republican insiders said Trump’s speech — a forceful indictment of those responsible for what he perceives as a country in decline, along with an assurance that he is uniquely qualified to solve the nation’s ills — made them feel more confident in his candidacy.

