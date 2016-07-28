Trump, who is famously dismissive of data other than polls that are good for him, burned his email list and email delivery provider in an attempt to inflate his fundraising totals. While this is unlikely to cripple his campaign it will put a significant crimp in his ability to raise money for the remaining four months.
Trump's email fundraising provider dumps him.
