Newsvine

sky dog

About There's no such thing as lesdyxia.... Articles: 12 Seeds: 61 Comments: 22081 Since: Aug 2010

Trump's email fundraising provider dumps him.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by sky dog View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Thu Jul 28, 2016 5:19 PM
Discuss:

Trump, who is famously dismissive of data other than polls that are good for him, burned his email list and email delivery provider in an attempt to inflate his fundraising totals. While this is unlikely to cripple his campaign it will put a significant crimp in his ability to raise money for the remaining four months.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor