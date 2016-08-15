By sky dog

Is America already great, or what?
A mysterious red light switch allows unsuspecting New Yorkers to turn on over 50,000 Christmas lights.
For our latest mission, we placed a 7-foot-tall light switch in New York City's Father Demo Square. When a random New Yorker flipped the switch, the entire square lit up with Christmas lights. In addition to lights on the trees, benches, and fences around the park, a mob of performers wearing lights wrapped around their clothes lit up as well. The performers were instructed to turn on their lights and freeze in place when the switch was flipped on.
Once again this year our Christmas video was made possible by Target. Find out more about Wonderpacks: http://tgt.biz/j8du
This is one of over 100 different missions Improv Everywhere has executed over the past ten years in New York City. Others include Frozen Grand Central, the Food Court Musical, and the famous No Pants Subway Ride, to name a few. Visit our website to see tons of photos and video of all of our work, including behind the scenes information on how this video was made.
