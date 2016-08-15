Newsvine

By sky dog
Sun Aug 14, 2016 10:44 PM
    Is America already great, or what?

    A mysterious red light switch allows unsuspecting New Yorkers to turn on over 50,000 Christmas lights.
    For our latest mission, we placed a 7-foot-tall light switch in New York City's Father Demo Square. When a random New Yorker flipped the switch, the entire square lit up with Christmas lights. In addition to lights on the trees, benches, and fences around the park, a mob of performers wearing lights wrapped around their clothes lit up as well. The performers were instructed to turn on their lights and freeze in place when the switch was flipped on.

