By sky dog

A mysterious red light switch allows unsuspecting New Yorkers to turn on over 50,000 Christmas lights.

For our latest mission, we placed a 7-foot-tall light switch in New York City's Father Demo Square. When a random New Yorker flipped the switch, the entire square lit up with Christmas lights. In addition to lights on the trees, benches, and fences around the park, a mob of performers wearing lights wrapped around their clothes lit up as well. The performers were instructed to turn on their lights and freeze in place when the switch was flipped on.

Created and Directed by Charlie Todd

Produced by Deverge

Music: by Tyler Walker

