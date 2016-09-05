A federal court upheld the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) subpoenas of a 19-year-old Connecticut drone operator in relation to YouTube videos showing two drones (also known as unmanned aircraft systems or UAS) modified to carry a flamethrower and a handgun. This decision further affirms the FAA’s broad enforcement authority over UAS, but it also highlights the common legal confusion over the precise boundaries of FAA regulation.
Judge Upholds FAA Subpoenas Against Flamethrower - UAS VISION
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Sep 5, 2016 2:33 PM
