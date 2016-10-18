This powerful short by two Pixar animators is darker than Pixar has ever gone - The Verge

(The video is contained in the article....)

Pixar Animation Studios is known for making surprisingly dark, bold storytelling choices in its movies. For movies that are meant to be accessible to children, they can be sharply daring in the directions they take. Ellie Fredricksen's life montage at the beginning of Up, the toys grimly facing oblivion together at the end of Toy Story 3, and Bing Bong's tear-jerking decision in Inside Out all tap into painful emotions around death in order to underline the joy the characters feel around life. But none of these films gets as dark as Borrowed Time, a short film that Pixar animators Lou Hamou-Lhadj and Andrew Coats made as a side project. The piece, which has toured film festivals and is now available on Vimeo for a limited time, is expressly about loss and mourning.