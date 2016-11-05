A Shudder Goes Down Republican Spines As Early Voting Reveals A New Clinton Coalition

Mook also told reporters on the call something that should worry Republicans to death. Hillary Clinton has built a new political coalition.

The first part of the Clinton coalition is made up of Latino voters. The Latino vote has increased 120%-130%. The second part of Clinton coalition is Asian-American voters who have seen a 90% increase in early voting turnout. The third part of the new Clinton coalition is suburban women. Millennials are supporting Clinton after eight years of backing President Obama. The final piece of the Clinton coalition is African-Americans. African-American early voting turnout is 22% higher than in 2012.

Hillary Clinton is building on the Obama coalition as Latino, Asian-American, and suburban women voters are becoming a bigger part of the Democratic coalition. While Donald Trump has shrunken the Republican Party down to its white, male, older conservative base, Hillary Clinton is turning the Democratic Party into the diverse face of America’s future.

The autopsy that the RNC did after their defeat in the 2012 election is proving to be true.