Newsvine

sky dog

About There's no such thing as lesdyxia.... Articles: 12 Seeds: 62 Comments: 22280 Since: Aug 2010

Trump cites voter fraud in NH without providing evidence

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by sky dog View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has revived groundless claims of voter fraud, arguing in a lunch meeting with senators that he and former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if not for voters bused in from out of state.

A GOP official with knowledge of Thursday's lunch conversation described the president's comments. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a private meeting.

There is no evidence of people being improperly bused into New Hampshire to vote.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor