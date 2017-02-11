Trump cites voter fraud in NH without providing evidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has revived groundless claims of voter fraud, arguing in a lunch meeting with senators that he and former Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte would have won in New Hampshire if not for voters bused in from out of state.

A GOP official with knowledge of Thursday's lunch conversation described the president's comments. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a private meeting.

There is no evidence of people being improperly bused into New Hampshire to vote.