To sin by silence, when we should protest,
Makes cowards out of men.
The human race
Has climbed on protest.
Had no voice been raised
Against injustice, ignorance, and lust,
The inquisition yet would serve the law,
And guillotines decide our least disputes.
The few who dare, must speak and speak again
To right the wrongs of many. Speech, thank God,
No vested power in this great day and land
Can gag or throttle. Press and voice may cry
Loud disapproval of existing ills;
May criticise oppression and condemn
The lawlessness of wealth-protecting laws
That let the children and childbearers toil
To purchase ease for idle millionaires.
ATTRIBUTION:
ELLA WHEELER WILCOX, “Protest,” Poems of Problems, pp. 154–55 (1914).