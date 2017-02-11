To sin by silence, when we should protest,

Makes cowards out of men.

The human race

Has climbed on protest.

Had no voice been raised

Against injustice, ignorance, and lust,

The inquisition yet would serve the law,

And guillotines decide our least disputes.

The few who dare, must speak and speak again

To right the wrongs of many. Speech, thank God,

No vested power in this great day and land

Can gag or throttle. Press and voice may cry

Loud disapproval of existing ills;

May criticise oppression and condemn

The lawlessness of wealth-protecting laws

That let the children and childbearers toil

To purchase ease for idle millionaires.

ATTRIBUTION:

ELLA WHEELER WILCOX, “Protest,” Poems of Problems, pp. 154–55 (1914).