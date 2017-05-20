Trump Declares National Day Of Mourning Over Death Of Roger Ailes

Roger Ailes, good friend and mentor to Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 77. The man who started Fox News almost from scratch in 1996 and built it into the nation’s most powerful source of disinformation is being mourned by the Fox News family and the millions of loyal Fox viewers.

“Roger was a truly great man, truly great, believe me,” said President Trump upon learning of the sad news. “Some might say he and the fantastic news network he built are directly responsible for me being where I am today. I agree. Without Fox’s “fair and balanced” coverage of the news, all we’d have is the fake news of the liberal mainstream media.”