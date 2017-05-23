One day after a video emerged of Melania Trump slapping her husband’s hand away while the two of them walked side-by-side in Israel, a new video made the rounds showing Melania quickly pulling her hand away when President Trump reaches for it while the couple departed Air Force One.
WATCH: Trump again tries to hold Melania's hand in public — and gets denied for second day in a row
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 23, 2017 10:39 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment