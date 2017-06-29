Trump is meeting privately with Putin — and he asked staffers for bargaining chips to trade away

resident Donald Trump will meet privately with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of next week’s G20 summit — and he has asked aides to identify bargaining chips he can trade away during the discussion.
The president has asked national security council staff to come up with a list of “deliverables” to offer in his conversations with Putin, reported The Guardian.
