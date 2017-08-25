Trump Staffer Responsible For Finding Positive News Stories Resigns

The 31-year-old former Republican National Committee staffer, who was profiled by Politico’s Annie Karni this month, was responsible for finding positive mainstream media news stories about the Trump administration and recirculating those reports to key reporters and talking heads. Hemming’s goal was to ultimately create more mainstream coverage about positive moments for the Trump administration on the very networks the president routinely bashes and refers to as “fake news,” according to Karni’s piece.

Every presidential administration has staffers dedicated to monitoring the press and pushing out stories related to favorable moments. But Trump’s relationship with the press and responses to news coverage is unprecedented. For instance, Vice News reported this month that the president receives a folder filled with positive news about himself twice a day ― a report previous presidents apparently did not receive.

Hemming’s role in the administration was a bizarre one, considering his boss regularly picks publicfeuds with journalists and mainstream news outlets he was required to target with positive stories.