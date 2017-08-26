Newsvine

sky dog

About There's no such thing as lesdyxia.... Articles: 16 Seeds: 78 Comments: 26239 Since: Aug 2010

Opinion: Why Pardoning Sheriff Joe Could Be the Scariest Thing Trump Has Ever Done

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by sky dog View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 7:28 AM
Discuss:

When President Donald Trump indicated on Tuesday that he plans to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio, he signaled a frightening disregard for the judiciary and the rule of law.

Not because of Arpaio's original wrongdoing, which Trump and many of his supporters probably don't consider to be wrong at all. But because Arpario openly, flagrantly, defied the order of a federal judge. And if this administration takes the position that it's acceptable not to follow court orders, it is no exaggeration to say that we are all lost.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor