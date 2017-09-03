Newsvine

Wisconsin Sends 17,000 Pounds Of Cheese To Texas For Hurricane Harvey Victims

Farmers and cheesemakers in Wisconsin have sent 17,000 pounds of cheese to Texas to be distributed to those affected by the devastating storm. A delivery truck was filled to the brim with string cheese, cheese curds, wedges of cheddar and more in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday before it embarked on its journey to the Lone Star State.

Now THIS is the Wisconsin of my youth.  Screw Walker, these are the people of a state with heart.

Besides, now the port-a-potties can be a day or two late, and it won't be a problem.

