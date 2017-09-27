Lindsey Graham Fights Back Tears Defending John McCain From Trump's Attacks

I think this might well be the best indication of the country's mood, at this point. Every once in a while, Graham's humor, or humanity, clearly shows through.
Thank you, Lindsay. From the other side of the aisle.
